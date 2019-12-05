Board used non-existent power, says local body

The city Corporation has hit out strongly at the Pollution Control Board (PCB), after the Kerala Court stayed the further proceedings on the board’s show cause notice issued in September.

‘Efforts ignored’

Mayor K. Sreekumar said in a statement that the PCB notice was issued without considering all the efforts that the Corporation took over the past eight years in developing a model, which has addressed the waste management issues in the city.

“The stay from the High Court is an answer to some of the higher-ups in the PCB, who used non-existent powers to issue a show cause notice through wrongful means. The board which is meant to support the efforts of the local bodies in waste management has been targeting some of them as enemies,” said Mr. Sreekumar in the statement.

A campaign issue

The issuing of the notice before the Vattiyurkavu byelection had led to the opposition BJP and UDF using it as a campaign issue against the previous Mayor V.K. Prasanth, who was the LDF candidate.

The PCB had two days back issued yet another order to stop the transport of food waste to pig farms in the district’s outskirts and in Tamil Nadu. Health officials of the Corporation view these moves as aimed at scuttling the waste management system.