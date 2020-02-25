Blockade: traffic curbs in city for two days

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 February 2020 00:45 IST

‘Avoid travel via Vellayambalam’

Traffic restrictions will be in place in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday on account of the 30-hour blockade of the Raj Bhavan announced by the Welfare Party, City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay said in a pressnote issued here today.

Motorists have been advised to avoid travel via Vellayambalam Junction from the start of the blockade on Tuesday and till 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Vehicles proceeding from the Nedumangad side should go via Peroorkada, Sasthamangalam, Edappazhinji and Vazhuthacaud, the pressnote said.

Vehicles proceeding towards Nedumangad, Peroorkada and Sasthamangalm should take a left from the Corporation office and move via Nanthencode, Devaswom Board Junction and Trivandrum Tennis Club, the note added.

Vehicles going from the Vazhuthacaud side to Vellayambalam, Kowdiar and sasthamangalam should take the Sri Mulam Coub-Edappazhinji-Sasthamangalam route.

Vehicles proceeding from Vattiyoorkavu and Maruthamkuzhi side to Thampanoor and east Fort should go via Kochar Road and Edappazhinji.

Additionally, the following roads have been declared no-parking zones:

Museum-Kanaka Nagar road; Museum-Nandavanam-Bakery road and Museum-KELTRON-Manaveeyam-Althara road.

Vehicles transporting the demonstrators should park on either sides of the NH bypass after dropping them at Nandavanam.

The phone number of the owner should be displayed on parked vehicles, the police said.

Traffic-related complaints and suggestions can be conveyed on the following phone numbers: 1099,0471-2558731, 2558732.