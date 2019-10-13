Blaze at KINFRA unit due to short-circuit: Fire force

The Kerala Fire and Rescue Services have ascertained short-circuit as the cause of the fire outbreak that gutted a foam mattress manufacturing unit of a furniture-maker in the KINFRA International Apparel Park in Menamkulam late Friday.

Five fire tenders were pressed into service from the Kazhakuttom, Chakka and Thiruvananthapuram (Chengalchoola) fire stations for the fire-fighting efforts that lasted three hours. The fire fighters managed to avert a disaster by ‘breaking’ the fire and confining the outbreak within the building, thereby preventing it from spreading to industrial units nearby. Besides, barrels of foam chemicals were removed from the building.

Large quantities of foam were found to have been stored close to the distribution board that resulted in the fire, which was triggered by the short-circuit, spreading in quickly across the single-storeyed building that was covered with asbestos-sheet roofing.

The main power supply line was also found to have been burnt, further lending credence to the theory of fire due to short circuit. It also came to light that the industrial unit purportedly flouted fire safety norms by failing to possess the requisite fire-fighting capabilities.

The Kerala Fire and Rescue Services is likely to serve notice to the private entity. The loss had been estimated to figure around ₹15 lakh thoughbthe company said the loss is over ₹1 crore.