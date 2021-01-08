BJYM stages protest in front of KU

Yuva Morcha activists staging a protest in front of the University of Kerala in the city on Thursday against the move to make 3,000 temporary workers permanent. S. Mahinsha

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

08 January 2021 00:52 IST

Attempts to regularise services of temporary employees opposed

Activists of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) took out a demonstration to the Kerala University headquarters here on Thursday in protest against the government’s alleged attempts to regularise the service of temporary employees in universities.

Yuva Morcha State president C.R. Praful Krishnan, who inaugurated the protest meeting, accused the government of betraying youths in the State.

Cautions govt.

He also threatened to intensify protests if the government went ahead with such actions. State vice-president B.L. Ajesh and district president R. Sajith spoke.

Later, Yuva Morcha leaders led by Mr. Krishnan submitted a complaint to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the Chancellor of State Universities, in which they accused the government of attempting to regularise the services of 3,000 temporary employees in universities by bypassing the Kerala Public Service Commission and violating University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

Turn violent

Similar protests organised at the Cochin University of Science and Technology in Kochi and Mahatma Gandhi University in Kottayam turned violent. The agitators clashed with the police during efforts made to thwart their forceful entry on to the campuses.