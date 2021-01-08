BJYM stages protest in front of KU

Activists of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) took out a demonstration to the Kerala University headquarters here on Thursday in protest against the government’s alleged attempts to regularise the service of temporary employees in universities.
Yuva Morcha State president C.R. Praful Krishnan, who inaugurated the protest meeting, accused the government of betraying youths in the State.
Cautions govt.
He also threatened to intensify protests if the government went ahead with such actions. State vice-president B.L. Ajesh and district president R. Sajith spoke.
Later, Yuva Morcha leaders led by Mr. Krishnan submitted a complaint to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the Chancellor of State Universities, in which they accused the government of attempting to regularise the services of 3,000 temporary employees in universities by bypassing the Kerala Public Service Commission and violating University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.
Turn violent
Similar protests organised at the Cochin University of Science and Technology in Kochi and Mahatma Gandhi University in Kottayam turned violent. The agitators clashed with the police during efforts made to thwart their forceful entry on to the campuses.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath