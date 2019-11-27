BJP’s action murder of democracy: Agnivesh

Social activist Swami Agnivesh has flayed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for purportedly orchestrating a political drama in Maharashtra that was tantamount to “murdering the democracy”.

The surprising turn of events that unfolded in the aftermath of the Assembly polls was testimony to the scant regard that the Sangh Parivar had for constitutional values, he added.

He was speaking while inaugurating ‘Stand with Constitution, Stand with Kashmir’, a public meeting organised by an informal collective of social activists, on the Manaveeyam Veedhi here on Monday.

The programme, which coincided with the Constitution Day, also marked the 114th day since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Crisis-ridden phase

Swami Agnivesh said that the country was passing through a crisis-ridden phase in which the fundamental rights of a large section of the populace were being curtailed and the autonomy of several constitutional institutions undermined. “Under the circumstances, the Constitution has become the country’s last refuge that we must protect at any cost to ensure equality for all sections. It belonged to all of the 135 crores of citizens and must remain so for posterity. India can never become a Hindu country as long as our Constitution remained in tact,” he said.

He was also highly critical of the Centre’s purported reluctance in condemning incidents of mob lynching wherein members of minority communities had come under attack. “The families of lynching victims, Mohammed Aklaq, Pehlu Khan and others, continued to await justice. There has been no arrests in connection with the mob attack on me in Jharkhand in July 2018. It is a matter of shame that our Prime Minister has not once expressed his disapproval of such attacks.”

Book release

He formally launched Sita Jai Shri Ram Vilichittilla, authored by social critic and academic K.E.N. Kunjahammed, by presenting the first copy to Shyama S. Prabha, State project officer of the Transgender Cell.

Senior journalist-activist Geetha Nazeer presided over the function.

Poets Alankode Leelakrishnan and Vinod Vaisakhi and social commentator J. Devika spoke.

Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham (PuKaSa) presented a play Mere Naam Mohammed Ajmal Khan as prelude to the meeting.