BJP sees flaws in handling of bodies of COVID victims

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

17 May 2021 21:37 IST

‘Release bodies through health inspectors’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district president V.V. Rajesh has alleged various shortcomings in the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation’s handling of bodies of people dying of COVID-19.

In a letter submitted to the Corporation secretary, Mr. Rajesh, a councillor, urged the local body to revert to the earlier system of releasing bodies in the city limits through health inspectors. The current centralised system of releasing bodies through junior health inspectors (JHI) at the Government Medical College Hospital has been causing distress for the bereaved families. After receiving receipts from the JHIs, the families were required to collect the bodies directly from the mortuary.

He claimed that the mortuary which could accommodate only up to 60 bodies was used to accommodate around 100 bodies. Around five bodies were being kept in each freezer.

Charges for crematorium

The BJP leader also cited problems due to the Corporation’s move to charge the public for the use of Shanti Kavadam and its ambulances. While the people were charged ₹1,500 to ₹2,500 for using the crematorium, an ambulance charge of ₹500 was also being collected. In certain instances, the failure of the local body to ensure ambulance service had left many families of engaging private ambulances that charge ₹2,500 to ₹3,500, Mr. Rajesh alleged.