BJP demands CBI probeinto campus violence

Bharatiya Janata Party State president P.S.Sreedharan Pillai has demanded a CBI inquiry into the violent incidents on the University College premises here.

Mr.Pillai told reporters here on Monday that the stabbing of a student and related incidents in the college could not be deemed as isolated law and order issues and demanded a serious probe. The way Akhil was stabbed has a pattern and it closely resembles incidents on other campuses. From where have the accused got such training, he asked.

The CPI(M) owes an explanation and cannot abdicate its responsibility. He accused CPI(M) leaders of shedding crocodile tears by calling on the victims of violence. A CBI probe alone would bring the accused to book. Time has come for an introspection for the CPI(M), he said. The BJP would take up the issue of campus violence with Governor P.Sathasivam, who is also the Chancellor, and apprise the Centre of the developments. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) would launch an agitation, he said.

Role of PSC

Mr. Pillai accused the Public Service Commission of failing to act in a dispassionate manner and sought its dissolution. He alleged that a faction of the CPI(M) was actively functioning in the commission.