BJP councillor suspended for taking part in CPI(M) stir

She says she was planning to leave the party

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor of the city Corporation, along with her family, took part in the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M))’s Statewide protest on Sunday against the anti-people policies of the Centre.

The BJP has suspended her from the party “for actions bringing disrepute to the party”. S. Vijayakumari, councillor of the Palkulangara ward, took part in the protest, causing an embarrassment for her party ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

Allegations

Ms. Vijayakumari said she had decided to leave the BJP and work with the CPI(M) in the future. “I have been having issues with the other BJP councillors for sometime. I was being isolated within the party. But the leadership has not taken any action although I have talked to them. Recently, a section of the BJP workers and Congress workers in my ward had put up posts attacking me in social media, by using an issue related to unloading of metal for road tarring as a pretext. No one from the party came forward to support me,” said Ms. Vijayakumari.

BJP parliamentary party leader M.R. Gopan said Ms. Vijayakumari had spoken about differences with a couple of councillors. “Other than that, she has not lodged any official complaint,” he said.