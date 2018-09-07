BJP councillor alleges assault by police officer

Tension prevailed near the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple and later, at the Fort police station, on Thursday after a BJP councillor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation alleged he was assaulted by a police officer.

The controversy was triggered after the police evicted a wayside vendor, who allegedly operated illegally near the eastern entrance of the temple, following complaints that he encroached on the road.

The action was vehemently opposed by a group of BJP activists, led by councillor Karamana Ajith, who accused the police of singling the vendor out, while sparing other hawkers in the area.

In a bid to prevent an escalation of the issue, the police forcible removed the protesters from the high security zone.

The issue flared up when Mr. Ajith accused Fort Inspector station house officer (SHO) A. Ajichandran Nair of having manhandled him, prompting him to seek medical attention at the General Hospital.

The BJP later took out a demonstration to the Fort police station in protest against the incident and demanded action against the police officer.

Police sources maintained that the onus was on the Corporation to evict illegal wayside vendors.

They said the action against vendors had been taken to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians in the busy area.