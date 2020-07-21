BJP blames govt. for virus spread

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

21 July 2020 07:38 IST

The ineptness and lapses of the State government are the prime causes for COVID-19 community spread in the State, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Kummanam Rajasekharan has said.

Mr. Rajasekharan said in a statement here on Monday that Kerala became the first State to report COVID-19 cases whose contacts could not be traced. No other State faced a similar situation. The State government that managed a campaign of creating a unique containment model would not have to explain to the people the cause for the community spread, he said.

The government should increase the number of tests and take adequate steps to contain the virus spread, he said.

