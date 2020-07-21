Thiruvananthapuram

BJP blames govt. for virus spread

The ineptness and lapses of the State government are the prime causes for COVID-19 community spread in the State, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Kummanam Rajasekharan has said.

Mr. Rajasekharan said in a statement here on Monday that Kerala became the first State to report COVID-19 cases whose contacts could not be traced. No other State faced a similar situation. The State government that managed a campaign of creating a unique containment model would not have to explain to the people the cause for the community spread, he said.

The government should increase the number of tests and take adequate steps to contain the virus spread, he said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2020 7:40:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/bjp-blames-govt-for-virus-spread/article32144874.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY