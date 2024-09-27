GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP alleges lapses in Plan implementation by Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

Special council meeting convened as per a notice issued by BJP councillors see them engage in shouting matches with the LDF counterparts

Published - September 27, 2024 07:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) administration of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation of being ineffective in Plan implementation. A special council meeting convened on Friday as per a notice issued by BJP councillors witnessed shouting matches between the two sides.

Meanwhile, councillors of the United Democratic Front (UDF), who put up placards against Mayor Arya Rajendran as soon as the discussion began, walked out accusing her of adopting an arrogant attitude.

The meeting began with condolences to S. Vijayakumar, councillor of the Sreevaraham ward, who passed away earlier this week. M.R. Gopan, who opened the discussion for the BJP, said that the Corporation had failed to complete most of the major works on time. The Smart City project has been dragging on, with the delayed Smart Road works causing difficulties to the city residents. However, the LDF councillors took umbrage at a personal comment that he made against Deputy Mayor P.K. Raju.

CPI(M) councillor D.R. Anil accused the BJP of demanding special council meetings just for the sake of it, without raising any substantial issues.

September 27, 2024

