Bindu launches three projects of tech varsity

May 05, 2023 07:22 am | Updated 07:22 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Higher Education Minister R. Bindu and APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) Vice Chancellor in-charge Saji Gopinath unveiling a book on 100 student projects during a function held in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu and APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) Vice Chancellor in-charge Saji Gopinath unveiling a book on 100 student projects during a function held in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu formally launched three collaborative projects undertaken by APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) here on Thursday.

The projects included a collaboration with the Local Self-Government department to produce 1,000 student projects at a cost of ₹30 crore; with the Kerala Startup Mission to establish fablab networks to impart training in manufacturing techniques; and the establishment of three centres of excellence at Government Engineering Colleges in Kottayam, Kochi, and Kannur.

Unveiling the projects, Dr. Bindu stressed the need to provide technological solutions to issues relating to waste management and drinking water supply. She also emphasised the importance of nurturing entrepreneurial interests of the student community.

Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, presided over the function. KTU Vice Chancellor in-charge Saji Gopinath, Mahatma Gandhi University Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas, Director of Technical Education in-charge T.P. Byjubai, professors Prahlad Vadekkepat of National University of Singapore; and P.V. Aravind of University of Groningen, Netherlands; and KTU Syndicate members B.S. Jamuna and P.O.J. Lebba also participated.

