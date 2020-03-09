‘Bike first responders’ for immediate assistance

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja on Sunday flagged off five ‘bike first responders’ for handling emergencies during the Attukal Pongala.
Fourteen 108 ambulances deployed for Pongala duty also were flagged off by the Minister.
Each ‘bike first responder’ will have an emergency medical technician and a HAM radio operator.
They will provide first aid to patients and, if needed, alert the ambulances for shifting them to the hospital.
The 108 ambulances will be deployed at Attukal, Thampanoor, Killiapalam, Karamana, Manacaud Junction, East Fort, Kamaleswaran Junction, Kalady, Power House Road, Konchiravila, Kallummoodu, bypass, and Manacaud Valiyapalli Junction.
The Health Minister also inspected the medical camps opened by the Health Department, Arogya Keralam, AYUSH Department, and Food Safety Department for the Attukal Pongala.
She also visited the control room opened by the Food Safety Department.
