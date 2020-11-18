Bid to thwart State’s growth: Baby

For people’s mandate: Communist Party of India (Marxist) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby inaugurates on Tuesday a convention of the Left Democratic Front candidates for the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation election.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

18 November 2020 01:14 IST

Left Democratic Front holds convention of its candidates for Corporation polls

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby has accused the Centre of using Central agencies and constitutional bodies, including the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, to impede the State’s development.

He was inaugurating a convention of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidates in the city Corporation here on Tuesday.

Mr. Baby alleged that the recent spate of controversies that dogged the State was part of a Sangh Parivar-orchestrated ploy to unseat the LDF government that continued to enjoy public confidence even during the fag end of its rule in Kerala.

Hope of secular forces

“The State remained one of the very few which instilled strength to secular forces in the country and continued to thwart any bid to transform the country into a theocracy. The BJP’s failure to gain traction in the State has prompted them to curtail our progress at any cost,” he said. He said the current controversy surrounding the masala bonds issued by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) should be viewed in the same light as the other instances allegedly made by the Central government to prevent the State from garnering resources through various means.

He urged the LDF to highlight the “unparalleled” achievements of the Corporation in the past five years. Over 91,000 people benefited through various welfare schemes. This is around 34,000 more than those who benefited during the previous term that coincided with the United Democratic Front (UDF) rule in the State.

All of the 100 candidates of the LDF for the Corporation polls were introduced during the programme.