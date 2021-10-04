Bid to make Kattakkada a carbon-neutral segment

I.B. Sathish, MLA, on Saturday launched a campaign to turn Kattakkada into a carbon-neutral constituency.

The campaign aims at reducing the carbon footprint in the constituency by controlling the output of the same from residences, industries and from vehicles, and combining it with actions for energy conservation, spread of organic farming and soil and water conservation.

As part of the first phase of the campaign, awareness programmes are being conducted for a month across the constituency till November 1. The campaign will focus on school and college student population numbering around 45,000.

At the inaugural event, Pollution Control Board Executive Engineer Biju B. handled the sessions, while Land Use Board Commissioner A. Nizamudeen presented the action plan.

Second phase

In the second phase, a campaign will be organised focussing on the residents’ associations, voluntary organisations and various clubs.

Mr. Sathish said that the actions to cut down on the carbon output would be taken up with the participation of all sections of people in the constituency.