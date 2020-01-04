Bicycle Brigade launched

Mayor K. Sreekumar launched a ‘Bicycle brigade’ in the city as part of the city Corporation’s 100-day action plan at Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School, Thycaud, on Friday.

The civic body and the Indus Cycling Embassy, in association with the Haritha Keralam Mission, have launched the bicycle brigade with the objective of nurturing an eco-friendly and healthy generation of children.

The Mayor gave away cycles collected as part of a reuse programme and Bicycle Brigade citations.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, and co-founder of the Green Army, was the chief guest. Health standing committee chairperson I.P. Binu presided.

The brigade aims at making children responsible for social and environmental protection without affecting their studies. It wants to underline that cycling is a low-cost, healthy, and environment-friendly means of travel.

‘No Burn’ campaign

With this, the Corporation has been able to promote activities in keeping with its objective of making the city the bicycle-friendly civic body in the State.

The project will be implemented in city schools as part of the Corporation’s ‘No Burn’ campaign.

In the first phase, the bicycle brigade will be piloted in Model school, Thycaud; Cotton Hill school; Karthika Tirunal school, Manacaud; Pattom Girls school; SMV school; Cordova school, and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Kodunganoor. It will later be scaled up.

Besides teaching children to ride, it will make them aware of issues related to cycling such as reducing carbon footprint or depleting oil reserves so that there is a visible change in the children’s outlook and values and parents are motivated to send them to take part in the brigade activities.

The brigade will kick off its activities first at Model school.

One period a day will be dedicated to teaching 10 students at a time how to cycle. The target is to cover all the students by the end of March.

Cycle train

A cycle train is also planned, the city’s ‘bicycle mayor’ Prakash Gopinath said. Students cyling along a stretch from home to school will be joined by other students at various points. When cycling in a group, it will be possible to alert the traffic police so that signals are in their favour.

Other vehicles too will give them more consideration. In the initial period, the students will be accompanied by senior cyclists. The cycle train will first be implemented on less congested routes where maximum number of children are likely to turn up.