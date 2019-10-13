Bharathannoor death: Body to be exhumed

Drawing parallels with the sensational Koodathayi murders, the Kerala police is set to exhume the body of a teenager, whose lifeless body was found from a pond near his house in Bharathannoor under mysterious circumstances, 10 years ago.

The deceased, a Class 7 student aged 14 was found dead a few hours after he had left home to buy milk on April 5, 2009. While the Pangode police had earlier claimed that the death was due to drowning, the post-mortem examination that was conducted at the Kadakkal taluk hospital had revealed that the death was due to head and spinal cord injuries, leading to a case of unnatural death being registered.

Despite the boy’s family alleging that he had been subjected to sexual abuse and murdered, the local police had failed to obtain any crucial leads in the case. Faced with mounting pressure, the State Police Chief had transferred the case over to the Crime Branch in 2016.

The case has got a lease of life with the investigation team, led by Crime Branch DySP K. Harikrishnan, deciding to conduct a second autopsy of the mortal remains in a bid to obtain any forensic evidence that could throw the alleged murder case wide open, similar to what had unravelled in Koodathayi.

The body will be exhumed on Monday in the presence of revenue and other officials.