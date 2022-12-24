  1. EPaper
Bhagawatha Maha Sathram concludes in Thiruvanthapuram

December 24, 2022 08:07 am | Updated 08:07 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Nandakumar T 6656
Lulu Group chairman M.A. Yusuff Ali addressing the valedictory of the 38th Akhila Bharatha Sreemad Bhagavatha Maha Sathram in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Lulu Group chairman M.A. Yusuff Ali addressing the valedictory of the 38th Akhila Bharatha Sreemad Bhagavatha Maha Sathram in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The curtains came down on the 38th Akhila Bharatha Sreemad Bhagavatha Maha Sathram here on Friday with Transport Minister Antony Raju inaugurating the valedictory. M.A.Yusuff Ali, Chairman, Lulu Group, was the chief guest. Sathram Samiti chairman R. Ramachandran Nair presided over the function. Guruvayur temple Tantri Brahmasree Cheenas Dinesan Namboothiri; Chairman, Kerala Administrative Tribunal C.K. Rahim; and former MP Thennala Balakrishna Pillai were among those present.

Malika Sri Harigovind was presented with the Yuva Bhagawatha Prathibha award. The Mahasathram which began on December 13 featured the recital of the Srimad Bhagawatham with interpretation, lectures by eminent pundits, pujas, homams and cultural programmes. Hindu religious scholars from Kerala and other States participated in the event.

