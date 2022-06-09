Better vigil against drug menace

NCORD district-level panel constituted

The district administration on Thursday resolved to step up vigil against drug proliferation and consumption and propagate awareness against such addictive substances.

District Collector Navjot Khosa convened the first district-level meeting of the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD), floated by the Ministry of Home Affairs, to bolster steps at various levels to combat drug-trafficking and ensure better coordination among Central and State agencies.

The committee has been formed with the Collector as chairperson and District Police Chief as convener. The other members include Excise Deputy Commissioner, Deputy Director of Education, District Medical Officer, District Social Justice Officer, Divisional Forest Officer, Principal Agriculture Officer, Integrated Tribal Development Programme project officer, and the district Customs, drugs and ports officials.

The meeting decided to enhance coordination among various agencies to rein in the activities of drug lobbies. Efforts will be made to prevent ganja cultivation and sensitise the public, especially school and college students, on the ill-effects of narcotic substances. Areas that have reported prevalent use of drugs will be brought under the scanner.

The committee, which will meet every month, also discussed the need for counselling, rehabilitation and de-addiction centres to address the drug menace.

Sub-Collector M.S. Madhavikutty, District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) Divya V. Gopinath and Thiruvananthapuram Rural Narcotics DySP V.T. Rasith were among those who participated.