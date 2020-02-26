Thiruvananthapuram

Better packaging of agri products

Traditional agricultural products from Kerala will soon come in attractive packing designed to grab eyeballs and help penetrate the global market. Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar said here on Tuesday that a new initiative to provide attractive packing would be launched by the government soon.

