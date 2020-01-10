Beemapally Urus to have green protocol

Green protocol will be strictly implemented at the Beemapally Urus that will get under way at the Beemapally Dargah Shareef on January 27. At a meeting to review the arrangements for the annual festival, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said an official in the rank of deputy tahsildar will be the control officer for the event.

A large posse of Shadow Police will be deployed at the venue to prevent untoward incidents. Tight security will be in place during the course of the rally. The Minister has instructed the city Corporation to complete the maintenance of roads leading to the festival venue.