Be front-line warriors in battle against COVID, teachers told

Minister inaugurates distribution of pulse oximeters

All teachers should work as front-line warriors in the battle against COVID-19, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said

He was speaking after inaugurating here on Friday the State-level distribution of pulse oximeters purchased by the Kerala School Teachers’ Association (KSTA) through a pulse oximeter challenge.

The Minister praised the social responsibility displayed by the KSTA during the pandemic. The pulse oximeter challenge was launched to address the shortage of pulse oximeters in the second wave of COVID-19 transmission in the State.

Exceeds target

Though the KSTA had targeted to hand over pulse oximeters to the tune of ₹1 crore in the first phase, the response had been so positive that it exceeded the target, a KSTA office-bearer said.

The KSTA State committee launched the challenge across the State in the wake of acute scarcity of pulse oximeters, including in homes of their students. Teachers took up the challenge and sponsored oximeters for distribution to those infected by COVID-19 in the area they lived in. Oximeters were also handed over to those in need through people’s representatives and ASHA workers, besides health workers and hospitals.

The challenge is being taken up under the umbrella of the 14 district committees of the association.