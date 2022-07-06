Bastille Day celebration at Alliance Francaise de Trivandrum
Alliance Francaise de Trivandrum (AFT) is organising various events to celebrate Bastille Day, the national day of France, on July 14. Events include pop-up stores, an open stage for talent, fun games for children and face painting.
Registration is free. For details, call 7034988666, or e-mail to culture.aftrivandrum@afindia.org. Bastille Day marks the anniversary of an important event of the French Revolution, the Storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789.
