Basketball coaching camp for kids of railway employees

March 28, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Southern Railway Sports Association, Thiruvananthapuram, is conducting a basketball coaching camp for the wards of railway employees and the children of neighbouring areas in the age group of 7 to 15 years from April 3 to April 27, according to a release from the Southern railways here on Tuesday.

Coaching is imparted by Arjuna Award winner and former India women’s basketball team captain Geethu Anna Jose. The timings of the camp are between 6.30 a.m. to 8.30 a.m. (Monday to Saturday) at Basketball Ground, Anver Gardens, Poojappura. For more details, contact 8547374538, said the release.