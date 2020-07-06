Basheer commemorated on 26th death anniversary

Khadeeja, Pathukutty, and Arifa, the three living characters of the inimitable Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, inaugurated a gathering to commemorate the author on the occasion of his 26th death anniversary at Thalayolaparambu here on Sunday.

The function, held at the residence of Abu — the author’s brother — was also attended by several of his family members and cultural activists. Muhammad Shafi, grandson of Basheer’s brother, too was present.

The Basheer Smaraka Trust also held a function to observe the death anniversary. P.K. Harikumar, former president of the State Library Council, inaugurated the event.

The author, who was born at Thalayolaparambu, lived here from 1960 to 1964. It was during his stay at the house here that he penned the screenplay of the Malayalam hit Bhargavi Nilayam.

The property was later sold to the Federal Bank authorities and named Federal Nilayam in honour of the classic work.