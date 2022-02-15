Bar association protests against e-filing system

The legal fraternity in the district observed Monday as ‘black day’ under the aegis of the Trivandrum Bar Association in protest against the implementation of the e-filing system in the lower courts in the State.

The protest at the District Court complex saw participation by over 500 advocates and their clerks. The demonstration was organised by the association jointly with other bar associations in the district.

As part of the protest, the advocates appeared before the court for virtual hearings through audio submissions alone. They also wore protest badges throughout the day.

Trivandrum Bar Association president Anayara Shaji and secretary Prijice Fasil said that the e-filing procedure should be ideally done by the judicial staff and not the advocates. The association has threatened to intensify protests if the judiciary failed to pay heed to their demand.