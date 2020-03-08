Ban on TV channels sparks protest

The capital on Saturday witnessed multiple protests by mediapersons and activists against the Centre’s temporary ban on television channels Asianet News and Media One. The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) and the Kerala Newspaper Employees Federation (KNEF) took out a protest march from the Press Club to the GPO.

KUWJ State president K.P. Reji said March 6 would be marked as a dark day for democracy and journalism. “How can anyone claim that Malayalam channels inflame communalism in Delhi? Media organisations in Kerala raised their voice against these anti-humanistic acts at a time when north Indian media did not respond properly to the unfolding riot situation,” said Mr. Reji.

Suresh Vellimangalam, KUWJ district president, said an attempt was being made to impose an unwritten rule that only what the Union government wishes should be broadcast or printed.

The Kerala Gazetted Officers’ Association and the Manaveeyam Street Library Collective took out protest marches.