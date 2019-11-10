Ban on rallies, demonstrations in capital

Security has been tightened in the State capital where the police have prohibited any form of rallies and demonstrations in wake of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ramjanmabhoomi – Babri Masjid title dispute.

With public assemblies already being restricted in view of the prohibitory orders that is in force in the city in the aftermath of the recent clashes between CPI (M) and Sangh Parivar activists, the Kerala Police have decided to intensify measures in view of the Legislative Assembly session that is under way.

Curbs on gatherings

While no untoward incidents were reported on Saturday, the curbs that has been imposed on gatherings by political parties and other organisations will continue for the next few days.

Over 1,000 police personnel have been deployed to various parts of the city with the sensitive locations coming under tight vigil. Police pickets has been set up in such areas. While the entire police district being divided into 12 sub-divisions as part of the security scheme, Additional Commissioners have been deployed to sensitive police station limits to oversee precautionary measures. As many as 40 Circle Inspectors have also been assigned with coordinating the security efforts. Fifteen striking forces have been mobilized for quick response in exigent circumstances. Patrolling with be undertaken on a round-the-clock basis.

Station house officers have been directed to maintain liaison with religious leaders, who have been appealed to take the lead in maintaining communal harmony, Harshita Attaluri, Additional Commissioner of Police, Thiruvananthapuram City, said, adding that strict action will be taken against miscreants who attempt to foment communal hatred.

The senior officer pointed out that surveillance could be extended during the days to come, depending upon the fallout of the landmark judgment issued by the Supreme Court. Random vehicle checks will also be conducted whenever the need arose.

Alert has also been sounded in the city outskirts and rural parts of the district where a huge force of around 3,000 personnel has been deployed, according to District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) B. Asokan.

150 mobile units

Over 150 mobile patrol units have been deployed and striking forces have assumed positions in the sensitive locations that have been identified in the police subdivisions of Attingal, Neyyattinkara and Nedumangad.

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan had convened an all-party meet a day ago to chalk out strategies to ensure calm in the district.