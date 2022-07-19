Ban on offering bali at Shanghumughom

On account of rough sea

Bali offerings have been banned at Shanghumughom this year on account of the rough sea conditions at Shanghumughom and the possibility of accidents.

District Collector Navjot Khosa, who is also the chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, issued orders on Tuesday banning offerings of bali and related rituals held in connection with Karkkidaka Vavu.

The police have been directed to ensure that people do not congregate on the Shanghumughom beach or enter the waters for offering bali.

Sea fury in 2019 and 2021 had completely destroyed the sea wall and the walkway at Shanghumughom. Work is under way there. Barricades have been erected to prevent entry of the public to the beach. At present, the sea has encroached up to the diaphragm wall, and a deep depression has formed. Since the possibility of accidents here is more as compared to that on other beaches, there are technical hurdles to deploying the scuba diving team for rescue operations or for rubber dinghy to drop anchor. The public should cooperate with the authorities in such a situation, the Collector said.