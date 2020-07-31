Bakrid fete mostly confined to homes

Id-ul-Azha or Bakrid (the festival of sacrifice) celebrations in the city on Friday were limited mostly to within the households for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, even as Id prayers with a few people in attendance was held in some mosques.

Most major mosques here that normally attract large congregations remained closed, announcing that there would not be Id prayers.

At the Palayam Juma Masjid, the prayers were held with just the staff of seven in attendance. Palayam Imam V.P. Suhaib Moulavi gave the Id message through a live session on Facebook from his home. The authorities decided to not open the mosque to believers considering the increasing number of cases in the city.

The mosques under the Vallakkadavu Muslim Jamaat organised Id-ul-Azha prayers on Friday morning. Only 100 persons were allowed in for the prayers by adhering to the physical distancing norm. The Id prayers at some mosques were telecast live on YouTube.

At the Valiyapalli Juma Masjid in Vallakkadavu, Imam Hafiz Abdul Gafar Moulavi led the prayers, while Imam Muhammad Asthad Ahsni led the prayers at the Vallakkadavu Juma Masjid. Imam Sayyed Ali Almahli led the prayers at the Priyadarshini Nagar Masjid.

Feast for the homeless

A group of social workers led by one Shafeeq from Beemapally provided a biryani feast as part of Id for those lodged at the rehabilitation centres set up at the Government Central School at Attakulangara and Priyadarshini Hall. The City Corporation and the Social Security Mission have been running the rehabilitation centres for the homeless left in the lurch by the pandemic-induced lockdown. A total of 130 people are housed in both camps. Mayor K. Sreekumar lauded the volunteers for their gesture on the festive occasion.