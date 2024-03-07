Bakery-Vazhuthacaud one-way work: traffic restrictions put in place in Thiruvananthapuram city

March 07, 2024 11:44 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Traffic restrictions have been put in place in the city owing to work on the one-way road from Bakery Junction to Vazhuthacaud from 8 p.m. on Friday to 8 p.m. on Sunday in connection with the Smart Roads project.

Vehicles heading from Vellayambalam towards Mettukada and Thycaud should take the Vellayambalam-Museum-Public Library-Panjapura-Bakery flyover-Panavila-Model School route, a statement from the city police here on Thursday said.

Large vehicles, including Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses, headed from Thampanoor flyover towards Vellayambalam should take the Thampanoor-Model School-Bakery flyover-Palayam-Museum route.

Vehicles heading from Bakery Junction towards Vazhuthacaud and Sree Moolam Club should go from Bakery Junction to Women’s College Junction and take a left towards Vazhuthacaud.

Vehicles heading from Bakery Junction towards Vellayambalam should go via Bakery Junction, RBI, Nandavanam, and Museum, while vehicles from Sree Moolam Club towards Xanadu should turn left from Vazhuthacaud and take the DPI-Women’s College Junction route.

Vehicles from Jagathy towards Bakery Junction should go via Women’s College Junction and Panavila.

Vehicle movement will be allowed only from Bakery Junction towards Women’s College Junction on the Bakery Junction-Women’s College Junction road; from Women’s College towards Vazhuthacaud on the Women’s College Junction-Vazhuthacaud road; from Vazhuthacaud towards DPI on the Vazhuthacaud-DPI road; and from DPI towards Women’s College Junction on DPI-Women’s College Junction road.

For details, call 0471 2558731, 9497930055.

