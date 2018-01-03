Thiruvananthapuram

Baby condemns attacks on cultural activists

CPI (M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby has condemned the rising intolerance against cultural activists. He stressed the need for greater unity among activists.

He was speaking during the launch of Chorum Thalachorum, a book written by Purogamana Kala Sahithya Sangham general secretary V.N. Murali.

