Automated parking system rolled out at Thiruvananthapuram airport

January 24, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram international airport has launched an automated parking system. Rolled out in a phased manner, the system is an integration of proven toll technologies which create a seamless experience for passengers, said a release from the airport here on Tuesday.

The system will enhance safety and security for passengers and their vehicles. The system allows vehicle users to generate ticket at the entrance using ‘self-ticket dispensers’. Users should scan their ticket at the exit toll booth, pay the prescribed parking fee as applicable – digitally or in cash. Parking pre-payment counter is operational in front of the arrival area. Digital payment options are also available. Visitors arriving in car may make the payment here and exit within the allotted time by scanning the ticket, according to the release.

Stakeholders of the airport who are issued radio-frequency identification (RFID) cards are required to swipe the card on the ticket dispenser and make their way to the designated parking lot. They should also swipe their card at the exit, it said.

Plans are afoot to introduce technologies such as FASTag that adds to the convenience of passengers and stakeholders in entering and exiting the airport. The entire automation process will enhance passenger experience and reassure them about their safety, said the release.

