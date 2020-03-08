All set for Attukal Pongala tomorrow

All arrangements are in place for the Attukal Pongala, touted to be the largest congregation of women in the State, on Monday.

Numerous devotees have begun to flock to the State capital from various parts of the State and elsewhere for the festival that marks an offering to the presiding deity of the Attukal Bhagavathy temple.

Attukal Bhagavathy Temple Trust chairman Sasidharan Nair K., president Chandrasekhara Pillai V., and others, who briefed mediapersons here on Saturday, said the ritual would commence by 9.45 a.m. following the completion of the ‘Shuddha Punyaha’ ritual. Chief priest Thekkedathu Kuzhikkattu Parameswaran Vasudevan Bhattathiripad would light the main hearth and hand a lit lamp over to priest P. Easwaran Namboothiri. Subsequently, lakhs of pongala hearths would be lit to prepare the offering. The sanctification ceremony would be conducted at 2.10 p.m.

The kuthiyottam ritual that would be held after the pongala would have 830 boys participating this year, the officials said. Later, the deity would be taken in a ceremonial procession from the temple to the Manacaud Sastha Kovil with the accompaniment of percussion ensembles and decorated floats. The thidambu of the presiding deity would be carried on the elephant Pampady Rajan. After the pooja at the Sastha temple, the procession would return to the Attukal Bhagavathy temple the next day by noon. The 10-day-long festival would come to a close with the Kuruthi Tharpanam at 12.30 a.m. on March 11.

According to the organisers, efforts were being made to enforce green protocol with the support of the city Corporation and various government agencies. Also, portable toilets had been installed at various points. The trust had also adopted steps to insure all devotees for a cover of ₹28 crore throughout the 10-day festival. The organisers also allayed concerns over COVID-19 and said the government had adopted precautionary steps. There was also no proposal to conduct separate health screenings for foreign tourists.

Trust secretary Sisupalan Nair K. also said the organisers had not been issued any advisory by the Health Department regarding the situation.

They were entrusted with the sole responsibility of maintaining sanitation throughout the Pongala ritual.

Security

Around 3,000 police personnel have been designated for the security in the city for the Attukal Pongala.

The force will be boosted by a contingent of the Tamil Nadu police which will be deployed for maintenance of law and order. The premises of the temple and the peripheral areas have been divided into four zones, each led by Assistant Commissioners, for streamlining security arrangements The inner zone that included the temple premises will be monitored by Women’s Battalion commandant Shilpa Dyavaiah. Special Armed Police commandant K.S. Vimal will supervise the security arrangement at the outer zone. Special Cell (Police Headquarters) Superintendent of Police V. Ajith and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) P.A. Muhammed Arif will be in charge of the traffic regulations and fire-related and other exigencies respectively.

Constant surveillance will be ensured using drones and CCTVs. Besides, 65 locations will come under additional surveillance using CCTV cameras. Restrictions will also be imposed for constructing stages that obstruct the path of vehicles and inconvenience the public.

The police have also cautioned against using loudspeakers beyond the permitted noise levels.