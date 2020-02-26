Attukal Pongala fete from March 1

The Pongala festival at the Attukal Bhagavathy temple will be conducted from March 1 to 10. Thousands of women are expected to participate in the festival on March 9.

The Kaappukettu ritual will mark the commencement of the 10-day festival. On the day of the Attukal Pongala, the hearths will be lit at 10.20 a.m. and the sanctification will be held at 2.10 p.m. The festival will come to a close with the ceremonial removal of the Kappu (Kaappu Azhippu) and the Kuruthi Tharppanam on the concluding day.

Addressing media persons here on Tuesday, Attukal Bhagavathy Temple Trust chairman Sasidharan Nair, president V. Chandrasekhara Pillai, and other office-bearers announced filmmaker-lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi as the winner of the Attukal Amba Puraskaram 2020.

Award presentation

He will be presented the award on March 1 at the inaugural ceremony of the cultural programmes.

Among the highlights of the festival are the Thalappoli and Kuthiyottam offerings. On the third day of the festival, the boys will commence their stay at the temple during which they will observe strict penance (vratham).

Representing the wounded soldiers of the Goddess Mahishasuramardini, the boys will accompany the deity on the procession to the Sastha temple on the night of the Pongala day following the Chooralkuthu ceremony on March 9.

Besides, as part of the Vilakkukettu, one of the most spectacular sights of the festival, decorated structures bearing idols and pictures of the goddess will be carried to the temple from different parts of the city every night of the 10-day long festival.

Legends

While several legends existed about the festival, one speaks of women devotees offering Pongala to please the goddess who appeared before them after assassinating the demon Mahishasura. According to another belief, the ritual is intended to please Kannaki Devi, the central character of the epic Silapathikaram.