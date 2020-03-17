Attitude to tourists must change: Minister

A change in the attitude towards foreign tourists is needed in the wake of the reporting of the COVID-19 cases in the State, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said.

“The foreign tourists are our guests. They are not here to spread the virus and such attitude and whispering by the locals should be avoided,” the Minister said.

Review

He was reviewing the situation in the wake of the Italian tourist staying at Varkala beach resort turning positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The Minister said 21 people who returned from abroad had tested positive for the virus and of them only two were foreign tourists. The samples of 103 persons who came in contact with the Italian tourist needed to be tested and the samples of 30 persons had been sent to the laboratory so far.

The Minister issued a directive to post more health workers in the CHC and to take steps to clean and sanitise SR Hospital, Varkala, for keeping the persons quarantined. The elected representatives were asked to take steps for surveillance, as Varkala attracts lot of holidayers. Food and other facilities should be made available to those being isolated in the houses. Those providing them should be asked to take adequate protective measures. Assistance of local bodies was needed to clean the houses. Sanitation committee at ward levels should be convened.

15 teams at work

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan said 15 teams were working in the district to keep a tab on those isolated. V. Joy, MLA, chairperson of the municipality Bindu Haridas, attended.