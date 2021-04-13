Attingal revolt commemorated

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

13 April 2021 20:45 IST

Three-day event features an expo of historical documents, seminar and recital of patriotic poems

The observance of the 300th anniversary of the Attingal Revolt of 1721, the first organised rebellion against the English East India Company, began at the Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan here.

The three-day event features an exhibition of historical documents, seminar and recital of patriotic poems. The 300th anniversary of the revolt is being observed as part of the celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of Independence.

The Kerala Council for Historical Research (KCHR), State Institute of Languages, Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan and the Departments of Archives and Archaeology have joined hands to organise the event.

Rajan Gurukkal, vice-chairman, Kerala State Higher Education Council, inaugurated the event. KCHR chairman P. K. Michael Tharakan presided. The event will conclude on April 15.