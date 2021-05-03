Attingal keeps its status as Left citadel

LDF’s O.S. Ambika registers thumping win against runner-up P. Sudheer of BJP

Attingal retained its status as a Left citadel, with the LDF candidate O.S. Ambika winning by a thumping majority of 31,636 votes against the NDA’s P. Sudheer. The UDF will have much soul-searching to do after being pushed to the third place in a constituency they have won in the past.

Sole woman candidate

Ms. Ambika polled 69,898 votes, while Mr. Sudheer polled 38,262 and the UDF candidate A. Sreedharan of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) receieved 36,938.

Ms. Ambika (54) is the sole woman candidate of the LDF in Thiruvananthapuram.

A member of the CPI(M)'s Attingal area committee, Ms. Ambika is now in her second term as the president of the Chirayinkeezh block panchayat. Ms. Ambika had also served two terms as the president of Mudakkal grama panchayat.

Unexpected margin

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Ambika said that she did expect to win, but was not anticipating such a huge majority. She said that the BJP had attempted to communalise the election and had even raised fake allegations against her, which were all trashed by the people.

"Everyone from the grass-root level workers to the booth conveners and the mandalam committee members worked tirelessly for this victory. We had an inkling of the voter choices when we saw large groups of women waiting for campaign rallies even late into the night. It is the LDF government's record of the past five years and the measures it took during the various crises that paved the way for our victory. The BJP workers had during the campaign released fake Facebook posts on the Sabarimala issue attributed to me. All that did not work," she said.

Since 1957, the Left has now won eight times in this constituency, while the Congress six times, with the Congress's breakaway factions of INC(U) and IC(S) winning twice.

Making inroads

The BJP, however, has been making inroads here, especially since the Lok Sabha elections of 2019.

In the recent local body elections, it had secured seven seats in the Attingal municipality, pushing the UDF to the third spot. This trend appears to have continued in the Assembly elections as well.