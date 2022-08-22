Attempt to burgle locked house at Edappazhanji

Duo abscond after brandishing ‘firearm’ to threaten people

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 22, 2022 23:28 IST

The City police are on the lookout for two unidentified men who attempted to burgle a locked house at Edappazhanji and brandished a suspected firearm to threaten people. The Museum police have registered a case for attempted burglary. The incident occurred at Edappazhanji on Monday afternoon.

A resident had seen two men leaving a locked house and, growing suspicious, had questioned them as they attempted to escape on a yellow Honda Activa scooter. According to the Station House Officer, Museum, the men threatened the resident with a suspected firearm and left the area. Later in the day, they also threatened a beat police officer at Vanchiyoor with the suspected firearm. Reportedly, the duo later fled in the direction of Kazhakuttam. The police have ascertained that the number plates on the scooter were forged.

