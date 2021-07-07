Attack on police officer: gang arrested

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

07 July 2021 15:32 IST

Attack while trying to arrest gang members who unleashed violence at a colony in Nedumangad

The Nedumangad police have arrested five members of a gang who had allegedly attacked and injured a police officer who was trying to take them into custody for unleashing violence at a housing colony in Mullassery on Tuesday. While two of them were arrested on the spot, three others were arrested later in the night.

Nedumangad sub-inspector Sunil Gopi had sustained dislocation to his elbow during the attack.

The accused have been identified as Shyju (36), Adarsh (23), Rahul (26), Jinuraj (26) and Anandu (26). All of the arrested have several cases pending against them in various police stations.

According to Mr. Gopi, the police team had gone to Thoppil colony in Nedumangad police station limits on Tuesday evening following reports that a six-member gang, carrying swords and country bombs, had launched an attack on the house of a person, with whom Shyju had personal enmity.

“As we reached the spot, the gang attempted to flee. When I caught hold of one of them, he attacked me, following which I sustained an elbow dislocation. But we managed to catch two of them at the spot,” says Mr. Gopi.

The Nedumangad Circle Inspector said that three members of the gang were nabbed around midnight. The police is on the lookout for the remaining gang member.

Shyju, the leader of the gang is an accused in several serious crime, including the murder of gang leader Mottamoodu Shaji in Thiruvananthapuram in 2007. The police said that the arrested have also been active in ganja trade in the area.

For Tuesday’s attack, they have been charged in two separate cases under Sections 308 pertaining to attempt to commit culpable homicide, Section 324 pertaining to voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, Section 332 and 333 pertaining to voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act, pertaining to the usage of prohibited arms or ammunition.