Attack on Excise team: hunt on for gang

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police and the Neyyattinkara Excise circle office have begun efforts to apprehend a gang that attacked an Excise team and enabled the escape of an accused who was caught for hooch sale late Sunday.

Around 30 armed people, including women, surrounded the official vehicle of the Excise party and unleashed violence on the officers at Aryancode to free 47-year-old habitual offender, Saji Kumar of Chemboor.

He had been earlier caught with alleged possession of nearly 50 litres of arrack.

The gang destroyed the evidence and attacked the officers using iron rods and sharp objects before fleeing from the area. The Excise team members, led by Kattakada Excise inspector Swaroop, are being treated at the Neyyattinkara district hospital.

Absconding

According to the Aryancode police, the gang purportedly included Saji Kumar’s children and relatives.

The accused have remained absconding since the incident took place.