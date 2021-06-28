Attack on AG’s office staff: manhunt on for two

Spouses hacked when they objected to bid to molest wives

The Pettah police have launched a manhunt for two people who allegedly molested two women and hacked their husbands using a machete late Sunday.

The investigation was instituted on the basis of a complaint submitted by two employees of the office of the Accountant General (AG), Thiruvananthapuram, who were identified as Ravi Yadav, a senior accountant from Haryana; and Jaswath Singh, a data entry operator from Uttar Pradesh.

The alleged incident occurred on V.V. Road in Pattoor around 8.30 p.m. when the complainants had gone for a walk along with their families. A motorcycle-borne duo purportedly made indecent remarks at the complainants’ wives and attempted to molest them. They attacked the husbands when they tried to thwart their attempts.

The perpetrators fled from the scene after one of the complainants grabbed the machete.

Injured

They sustained severe injuries on their hands and were rushed to the hospital by the police.

Later, the suspects came to the complainants’ apartment to threaten the families against approaching the police.

According to the police, the whereabouts of the habitual offenders in the region were being traced.

A habitual offender, identified as Rajesh, is believed to be involved in the incident.