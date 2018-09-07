At last, misery gives way to elation

Glitter, cheers, cake, candlelight, balloons, and song and dance... celebrations by the LGBTQI (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex) community in the city marked the Supreme Court’s landmark verdict decriminalising homosexuality on Thursday.

Members of the Oasis Cultural Society, a collective of transgenders, and Queerythm, which works among the LGBTQI community, flocked to Manaveeyam Veedhi, the city’s cultural corridor, to express their elation at the unanimous judgment by a five-member SC Bench. They clapped, popped balloons, and draped themselves in rainbow colours to celebrate a turning point in the struggle for personal liberty.

Sreekutty, patron of Oasis, said it was one of the most happiest day in their lives as parts of a law that invaded their privacy had been struck down following a prolonged legal battle.

Blot on country

“A provision that was a blot on our country has been removed. We see it as the start of change in our experiences. We hope for the support of the government in our struggle for employment, education, and accommodation, like every other citizen.”

“I’m not a criminal anymore,” said an elated Prijith P.K., secretary, Queerythm. Though the verdict did not refer to marriage or reproductive rights of the LGBTQI community, it was a start, he said.

“Significantly, it was an unanimous verdict, and we are very happy.” The responsibility ahead, he said, was to sensitise the public, especially with comments from many quarters that it would lead to sexual anarchy. “That is a challenge we will take up.”

The entire State was celebrating the verdict, said Sandhya Rajesh, vice president of Oasis and member of the Thiruvananthapuram Transgender Justice Board, who too has been a victim of the provision. “It will encourage those who are yet to reveal their identity for fear of being persecuted to disclose it and live openly. There are many people whose efforts have helped bring about this day and we thank them.”

Surya, member of the State Transgender Justice board, said the verdict asserted the right to equality of the LGBTQI community. “It also points a finger at a section that survives upholding morality.”

Laia Maria Jaison, project assistant in the Kerala Transgender Cell, said the verdict upheld a person’s right to sexual orientation of their choice.

“They need not fear anyone and can be a part of the social mainstream. What needs to change, though, is society’s attitude.”