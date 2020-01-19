Thiruvananthapuram

At 83, love for learning burns bright

Age no bar: Subhadra, 83, writing the Class 7 equivalency exam at Thrikkannapuram in the city on Saturday. She was the oldest candidate to take the exam .

Age no bar: Subhadra, 83, writing the Class 7 equivalency exam at Thrikkannapuram in the city on Saturday. She was the oldest candidate to take the exam .   | Photo Credit: S GOPAKUMAR

more-in

Subhadra bent on clearing Class 10 equivalency exam

Subhadra, 83, is one step closer to her dream of clearing the Class 10 equivalency examination of the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority. On Saturday, she appeared for the Class 7 equivalency examination. Last month, she had sailed through the Class 4 exam.

In October last year, when she had cleared the first-level literacy examination, she had expressed her intention to clear the Class 10 exam.

Subhadra and her neighbour Vijayakumari were among the 16 people appearing for the Class 7 examination at Abraham Memorial Union Library, Thrikkannapuram, on Saturday.

Subhadra had some formal education, but soon dropped out, says Greeshma, her granddaughter, who has been supporting her endeavour all through. Now, Subhadra is making up for lost time. “Her enthusiasm is commendable,” class coordinator Mercy Thailet said.

Young teacher

Though she goes to her daughter-in-law and Aksharasree instructor Bindu to study, Greeshma, Bindu’s daughter, is the one she prefers to be with. “She likes Mathematics the most,” says Greeshma. Though Hindi was tough, she can now read and write in the language. At weekends, Subhadra rouses Greeshma at 5 a.m. to study. “She has her heart set on studies,” says Greeshma.

As many as 1,716 people took the Class 7 examination in the 10 wards of the city. While Subhadra was the oldest, the youngest was 22-year-old Hairunissa of Puthanpalli. The maximum number of people appeared for the examination from Manikyavilakam ward – 45.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 19, 2020 12:42:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/at-83-love-for-learning-burns-bright/article30596781.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY