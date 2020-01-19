At 83, love for learning burns bright

Subhadra, 83, is one step closer to her dream of clearing the Class 10 equivalency examination of the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority. On Saturday, she appeared for the Class 7 equivalency examination. Last month, she had sailed through the Class 4 exam.

In October last year, when she had cleared the first-level literacy examination, she had expressed her intention to clear the Class 10 exam.

Subhadra and her neighbour Vijayakumari were among the 16 people appearing for the Class 7 examination at Abraham Memorial Union Library, Thrikkannapuram, on Saturday.

Subhadra had some formal education, but soon dropped out, says Greeshma, her granddaughter, who has been supporting her endeavour all through. Now, Subhadra is making up for lost time. “Her enthusiasm is commendable,” class coordinator Mercy Thailet said.

Young teacher

Though she goes to her daughter-in-law and Aksharasree instructor Bindu to study, Greeshma, Bindu’s daughter, is the one she prefers to be with. “She likes Mathematics the most,” says Greeshma. Though Hindi was tough, she can now read and write in the language. At weekends, Subhadra rouses Greeshma at 5 a.m. to study. “She has her heart set on studies,” says Greeshma.

As many as 1,716 people took the Class 7 examination in the 10 wards of the city. While Subhadra was the oldest, the youngest was 22-year-old Hairunissa of Puthanpalli. The maximum number of people appeared for the examination from Manikyavilakam ward – 45.