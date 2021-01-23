At 515 new cases, capital sees a surge

The district continued to witness an upward trend in COVID-19 cases with 515 cases being recorded on Friday, marking the first time since December 2 when the daily caseload crossed 500.
Sparking fears of yet another spike, as many as 1,764 cases have been reported in Thiruvananthapuram since January 19.
272 recoveries
While 272 persons recovered from the illness, the number of active cases stood at 3,926. The death toll also continued to rise, reaching 712 as on Friday.
Barring a few imported cases, almost all cases have been attributed to local transmission. Two health care workers are among those who tested positive. The district administration placed 1,759 persons under quarantine on the day, while 1,245 were excluded after completion of the mandated period in self-isolation.
A total of 980 health care workers were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in 12 centres in the district on the day. They were inoculated at General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram (100), KIMS Health Care (98), District Hospital, Nedumangad (76), Sree Gokulam Medical College (100), NIMS Medicity (98), Parassala taluk hospital (78), Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (74), Government Women and Children’s Hospital, Thycaud (76), Varkala taluk hospital (51), Aruvikkara primary health centre (81), Neyyattinkara government hospital (64) and Chirayinkeezhu taluk hospital (84).
