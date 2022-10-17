Aswathy Srinivas has taken charge as Subcollector, Thiruvananthapuram. The 2020 batch IAS officer took over from M. S. Madhavikutty on Monday. District Collector Geromic George was present on the occasion. Ms. Srinivas' earlier assignments included Assistant Secretary, NITI Aayog, and Assistant Collector, Palakkad.
Aswathy Srinivas takes charge as Thiruvananthapuram Subcollector
