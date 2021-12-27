Assault on girl, father: three arrested

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

27 December 2021 00:49 IST

Accused in road rage incident at Pothencode detained at Karunagapally

Four days after a gang allegedly attacked a father and daughter in a road rage incident near Kattayikonam in the Pothencode police station limits, the accused were taken into custody from Karunagapally on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Ashique, 22, from Andoorkonam; Faizal, 23; and Noufal, 27, from Kaithoorkonam in Velloor. The Karunagapally police handed them over to the Pothencode police, where the arrest was recorded.

The incident happened around 8.30 p.m on Wednesday. Venjaramoodu native Sheikh Muhammed and his 17-year-old daughter who were heading to Venjaramoodu from Kazhakuttam were confronted by the gang near Kattayikkonam allegedly for not giving enough space for them to take a u-turn. The gang’s car which was parked in front of a restaurant was taking a u-turn when Muhammed's car reached the spot. He was unable to reverse his car, as the gang had demanded, as there were other vehicles behind him.

As he struggled to reverse the car, the gang got out and allegedly began thrashing and showering abuses at them. One attacker thrashed Muhammed’s daughter. CCTV and mobile phone visuals of the incident had shown the gang reaching into the car and attacking the father-daughter duo. The daughter managed to get through to the police on the emergency number. Though the police reached in a short time, the attackers had fled the spot by then. The father and daughter were admitted to the Nedumangad Taluk Hospital.

According to the police, Faizal is one of the main accused in the roadside robbery of gold from a jeweler at Pallipuram earlier this year. There is a case related to assault against one of the other accused. The gang was also allegedly involved in another attack against a group of youth on the same day. They had allegedly smashed beer bottles on the head of one of the youth.