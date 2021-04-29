Assault charge: SHRC orders probe against CI

Thiruvananthapuram

29 April 2021 21:24 IST

Panel says Dy.SP’s report on the issue not satisfactory

The State Human Rights Commission has directed further investigation against the Kanjiramkulam Circle Inspector (CI) on a complaint that he beat up a person who had presented himself at the station on the directions of the police.

Commission chairperson Antony Dominic issued the order on a complaint by Thannimoodu resident Prasannakumar that when he attempted to build a compound wall for a property in his wife’s name, the CI summoned him to the police station and abused and assaulted him.

The commission had sought a report from the Neyyattinkara Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP), but it was not satisfactory. The Dy.SP’s report said the complainant was called to the police station for ignoring the directive not to create law and order problems.

Advertising

Advertising

On June 3

Following this, the commission looked into the complainant’s medical records pertaining to treatment at the Neyyattinkara government hospital, and issued orders that a further report be submitted. The commission observed that the Dy.SP’s report had been submitted without adequate investigation. The case will be taken up again on June 3.